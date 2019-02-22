Clora Mae Bonham

MULVANE-Bonham, Clora Mae 90, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born February 8, 1929 to Faye and Gertrude (Smith) Jayne in Wichita, Kansas. Visitation: Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Monday, February 25, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane Chapel, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane, Kansas 67110. Interment to follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Full obituary online at www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 22, 2019
