1/1
Cloyce B. "Jack" Forrest
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cloyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cloyce B. "Jack" Forrest
April 23, 1921 - October 28, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Cloyce B. "Jack" Forrest, 99, retired Boeing engineer, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba June (Clem) Forrest; parents, Lewis Arthur and Mary Ann (Byram) Forrest; son, James B. Forrest; sister, Anna Lee Jones; brother, Rex Neil Forrest. Jack was born near Violet Hill, AR on a farm where he learned to drive a Model-T at age 9. He served in Army Coastal Artillery, World War II Aleutian Campaign. After mustering out, Jack worked Venezuelan oil wells as a chemist for two years, then returned to Arkansas where he met and married his wife Melba. Boeing brought the family to Wichita in 1952. A WSU graduate, Jack was active in VFW Post 112 as Buddy Poppy Coordinator and Service Officer for many years. He volunteered over 7,000 hours at Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center and was a founding member of the Masonic Fraternity, Derby Lodge #365. Survivors include Cmdr. Ruth Forrest, USN (Ret) of Jacksonville Beach, FL; brother-in-law Lee Gene Graddy, sister-in-law Johnie Mae Graddy, nephew W. David Graddy (Alice) and their children and grandchildren of Wichita, KS; and nephew Michael L. Graddy (Christie) of Kearney, NE and their children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67208 or wch.org. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved