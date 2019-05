Taverner, Clyde Kermit Age 70, was born Dec 14, 1948, in Wichita, Kansas to Joseph Edmond and Alta Olive Taverner. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pamela Johnson Taverner; daughter, Carissa Ann Fogg of Wichita; sister, Imogene Haywood of Wichita, and brother, Donald Lee Taverner of Grandview, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joseph Edmond Taverner Jr, Clarence Ivan Taverner, and Gerald Ray Taverner; sister, Wanda June Casey; niece, Tracy Ann Taverner; and nephews, Randall George Haywood and Larry Dean Taverner. Nieces and nephews surviving are John Steven Haywood, Lori Jan Haywood, David Leon Taverner, Joseph Edmond Taverner, Robert Russell Taverner, Kevin Brewster Taverner, Linda Sue Hawkins, Douglas Paul Casey, Jeffrey Lee Taverner, Lisa Ann Taverner, Dana Lynn Roberts, and Gregory Scott Taverner. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Cochran Mortuary & Crematory. A memorial has been established in his name with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, 67219. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com