Larsen, Clyde Died at 93 years of age, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Chisholm Place in Wichita, Kansas. He was born Nov 5, 1925 to William and Adelia (Ireland) Larsen, in Center Township, Marion County, Kansas. He married Lois Betts, on May 18, 1947 in Baldwin City, Kansas. They had three children, Leah Fay, Phyllis and Bruce. A graduate of Burns High School, Clyde was a businessman, and community leader. He owned and operated Clyde's Service station in Burns for over 25 years. Clyde and Lois moved to Garnett, Kansas in 1984. Clyde was a story teller and entertained folks singing and playing his musical instruments. He enjoyed flying his private plane, taking motorcycle rides, and traveling. He was a lifelong member of the Burns and Garnett Methodist churches. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lois, daughter Leah Fay, brother Milton Larsen, sister Ruth (Larsen) Aubuchon and two grandchildren, Amy (Harder) Carey, and Travis Larsen. He is survived by his daughter Phyllis (Ted) Ericson of Lincoln, NE, son Bruce (Joyce) Larsen, of Wichita; sister Flo (Larsen) Biehl, brother Lowell Larsen; eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 29, at 11:00 a.m. at the Burns United Methodist Church, Burns, Kansas. Arrangements by Cochran Funeral Home, Wichita, Kansas. Memorial contributions for Clyde Larsen may be sent to the Burns Methodist Church, P.O. Box 187, Burns, KS 66840; the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or a . To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019