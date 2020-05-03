CLEARWATER-Varner, Clyde M. 85, died, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Clyde was born June 13, 1924 at Hiwasse, Arkansas. Clyde was not able to graduate from high school, but received his GED in the 1960's. Clyde worked in maintenance at Beef Packing Plant for many years. He enjoyed carpentry work. Some joys that Clyde had was being with his children and grandchildren, and had a love for riding motorcycles. Those that are surviving are his daughter; Becky Ayers and husband John, Son; Clyde Varner Jr., daughter; Debbie Varner, son; Russell Varner and wife Lucille and daughter; Marie Varner and companion Tim Evans. 14 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren; and a Sisters, Helen, Mary Anita, Becky, Faye, Susie, Lura; and brother Paul. Preceded in death by his wife, Martha; son, Randy Varner; one grandson; and a great granddaughter. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.