Col. George M. Lind
ARKANSAS CITY-Lind, Col. George M. 77, of Arkansas City, KS passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 25th at Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City. Military graveside honors will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery north of Arkansas City. A visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6:00 to 8:00 that evening at the funeral home. A memorial has been established in his name with the Cowley County Amateur Radio Club, P.O. Box 925, Arkansas City, KS 67005. Online Condolences at www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City
Funeral services provided by
Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City
906 W Kansas
Arkansas City, KS 67005
(620) 442-0220
July 24, 2020
Sorry of your loss, our prayers will be with you at this time.
Love and Prayers, Gary and Melba Brewer
Gary & Melba Brewer
July 24, 2020
Rest George, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation.
Harry Simpson
