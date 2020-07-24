ARKANSAS CITY-Lind, Col. George M. 77, of Arkansas City, KS passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 25th at Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City. Military graveside honors will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery north of Arkansas City. A visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 noon to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6:00 to 8:00 that evening at the funeral home. A memorial has been established in his name with the Cowley County Amateur Radio Club, P.O. Box 925, Arkansas City, KS 67005. Online Condolences at www.shelleyfamilyfh.com
.