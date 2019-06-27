ROSE HILL-Smith, Col. John David 72, passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 24, 2019. He will be cremated, and his ashes will be spread in his hometown of Larned, KS in accordance with his wishes. A small service will be held at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned, KS at 10:00AM on Saturday, June 29th. John was born on May 28th, 1947. After graduating from Kansas University, John served 24 years in the US Air Force flying A-10s. After military retirement he settled in the Wichita area where he worked for Flight Safety before eventually retiring to focus on charity work with Circles and at-risk youth. He married Jill Terrill on October 1st, 1977 (divorced), later married Kaylynn Lambke September 1st, 2001 (divorced). John was preceded in death by his father Virgil Smith. John is survived by his mother Mary Lou Smith, brother Vance Smith, and sons Bryan, Mike and Dave Smith.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 27, 2019