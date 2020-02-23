Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coleen Atherton-Wiley. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Atherton-Wiley, Coleen moved on to her next adventure on Feb. 15, 2020, after struggling with dementia for several years. Coleen was born in Wichita on Oct. 19, 1939, to Opal (Cale) and Rollin Atherton. She graduated from Wichita North High School in 1957 and earned a degree in English from Friends University in 1961. Coleen loved art, literacy and community. She taught English at Wichita Southeast High School and worked to promote literacy in Wichita. She served community organizations in leadership roles, such as the League of Women Voters, the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, Botanica - The Wichita Gardens, Wichita Center for the Arts, and many others. She was active in her sorority, Delta Rho, and stayed life-long friends with many North High and Friends University connections. Coleen loved big jewelry, bright clothes and hats, coffee, dessert, and dining with family and friends at the Candle Club. Coleen is preceded in death by her parents, and a baby sister Peggy. She is survived by her husband, C. C. Wiley, her son, Cameron Prichard (Shelly) of Wichita, her daughter, Alaina Cotton of Burleson, Texas, her brother John Atherton (Marilyn) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, her sister, Rollina Atherton of Birmingham, Alabama, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to the Wichita Symphony Orchestra. Join the family to celebrate Coleen's life on February 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford Lane, Wichita.

Atherton-Wiley, Coleen moved on to her next adventure on Feb. 15, 2020, after struggling with dementia for several years. Coleen was born in Wichita on Oct. 19, 1939, to Opal (Cale) and Rollin Atherton. She graduated from Wichita North High School in 1957 and earned a degree in English from Friends University in 1961. Coleen loved art, literacy and community. She taught English at Wichita Southeast High School and worked to promote literacy in Wichita. She served community organizations in leadership roles, such as the League of Women Voters, the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, Botanica - The Wichita Gardens, Wichita Center for the Arts, and many others. She was active in her sorority, Delta Rho, and stayed life-long friends with many North High and Friends University connections. Coleen loved big jewelry, bright clothes and hats, coffee, dessert, and dining with family and friends at the Candle Club. Coleen is preceded in death by her parents, and a baby sister Peggy. She is survived by her husband, C. C. Wiley, her son, Cameron Prichard (Shelly) of Wichita, her daughter, Alaina Cotton of Burleson, Texas, her brother John Atherton (Marilyn) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, her sister, Rollina Atherton of Birmingham, Alabama, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to the Wichita Symphony Orchestra. Join the family to celebrate Coleen's life on February 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford Lane, Wichita. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close