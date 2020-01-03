Vines, Coleen passed Dec. 21, 2019 at age 91. Preceded by her parents Elmer & Val Dague, sister Betty Parrish, husbands James Jossy & William Vines, son Jackie Jossy, stepson Henry Jossy & beloved canine Bonnie. Survived by son Gerald Jossy, step children Dolores Charles, Amy/Leslie (Carl) Newman, Cathy Skidmore, many loved children of those mentioned. She spent most of her adult life as a dedicated homemaker; she also worked as a hospital dietician aide & at ViewMaster Co. She had a captivating presence & quick witted sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by who knew her. Memorials to the Humane Society, St. Jude Hospital or Interim Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020