Boor, Rev. Colin Joseph age 93, died January 16, 2020. Born to Nicholas and Olivia Huslig Boor in Odin, KS on February 21, 1926. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ralph, Raymond and Alvin; sister, Dolores Hewes. He is survived by his sister, Lucille Dubois (Don) of Memphis, TN.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He attended St. Meinrad Seminary in IN and Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis, MO. He was ordained in Wichita on May 31, 1950. His assignments were All Saints in Wichita, St. Joseph in Arma, St. Gabriel in Mulberry, Sacred Heart in Cunningham, Assumption in Turon, St. Anthony in Wellington, St. Mary in Oxford, mission work in Venezuela, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Newton, Our Lady of Guadalupe in S. Hutchinson and St. Agnes in Castleton. He was an Air Force Reserved Chaplain and served as a part-time chaplain in the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. He retired in 1999 but continued to substitute for his fellow priests. Recitation of the Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, both at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Priest Retirement and Education Fund, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita.



