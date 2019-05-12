White, Colin Our beloved Colin of 42 years left us on May 6, 2019 after a twenty year battle with MS. Survivors: parents, Charles and Carolyn; brothers, Cory and Curtis of Andover; and twin sister, Cristin (Eric) Jones and their children of Benton. All those who were fortunate to know Colin, will miss his passion for sports and science, wit and out-going personality. Colin was a manager at Cinnamon's Deli and Pep Boys in Wichita. We know that Colin would wish to be remembered by all his friends for the happy times that they shared with him. Visitation: 6-8 p.m., Fri., May 17, Heritage Funeral Home, Andover. Share tributes at www.heritageofandover.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019