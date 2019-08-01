Fuchs, Colleen H. 83, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Rosary, 1:00 p.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m., both Saturday, August 3, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Mary Kaufman; son, Gregory Fuchs; brother, Charles Kaufman; sister, Mary Belle Torbet. Survivors: husband, Don; daughters, Mary Jo Brand, Cindy (Craig) Jester and Michelle (Marc) Messner; daughter-in-law, Brenda Fuchs; brothers, Joseph (Elora) Kaufman, Lawrence Kaufman; sisters, Gloria Ann Diede and Charmaine (Stanley) Jaeger; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Memorials established with Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019