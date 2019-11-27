Colleen Karen Chippeaux

Chippeaux, Colleen Karen born October 12, 1949, passed away November 21, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Mose J. Miller, husband, Larry J. Chippeaux. She is survived by her mother, Imogene K. Miller, brother, Chris J. Miller, daughter; Stephanie N. Roberts, three grandsons and one great-grandson, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She worked at Bank of America as Vice President of Acquisitions. Colleen liked to travel the world with family, she loved her family and friends and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019
