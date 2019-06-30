David, Colleen M. (Shadid) 88, Retired Wichita State University Administrator, died Wed., June 26, 2019. Viewing at 11am, Sun., June 30, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Family will be present from 24pm Sun. Trisagion and Funeral Service at 7pm, Tues., July 2, 2019, at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Graveside Service at 10:30 am, Wed., July 3, 2019, at Resthaven Cemetery. Preceded in death by her husband, Al David; parents, William and Josephine Shadid. Survived by her son, Kirk David; daughter, Kim (James Shive) David; sisters, Phyllis Kamas, Billie Shadid; grandchildren, Nick (Amirah) David, C. J. Shive; great-grandchildren, Albi David, Opal David; many nieces and nephews. A memorial: St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, 7515 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS, 67206. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019