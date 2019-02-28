Colleen Ruth Hansen

Hansen, Colleen Ruth age 88, passed away February 26, 2019, born May 21, 1930. She was preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Loel Hansen; and son-in-law, Larry Gourley. Colleen is survived by children, Debby (Mike) Farkas, Pamela Gourley, Rick Hansen, and Paula (Dale) Harvey; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to: Interim Hospice or . Viewing will be available, Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 9am-6pm. Graveside service Friday, March 1, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019
