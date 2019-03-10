Collin Ray Adams

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Collin Ray Adams.

Adams, Collin Ray 19, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, March 12, and Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 13, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. He was preceded in death by father, Jerry Adams. Survivors include mother, Shelly Adams; brother, Tyler Adams; girlfriend, Amber Ewertz; and numerous family members and dear friends. A memorial has been established with . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Funeral Home
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.