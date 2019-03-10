Adams, Collin Ray 19, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, March 12, and Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 13, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. He was preceded in death by father, Jerry Adams. Survivors include mother, Shelly Adams; brother, Tyler Adams; girlfriend, Amber Ewertz; and numerous family members and dear friends. A memorial has been established with . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019