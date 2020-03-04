Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colonel Thomas A. Williams Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Williams, Colonel Thomas A. Jr. age 92, passed away on February 29, 2020, from flu complications in Wichita, Kansas. Col. Williams was born in Somerville, MA, and attended Mount Hermon Prep School and Brown University. He served our country in the USAF for 30 years. His first overseas assignment was at Kadena AFB in Okinawa, Japan, where he flew 36 combat missions over North Korea. He was stationed at many bases across the country including Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City, SD, where he met and married Ethel Aigner. He was then stationed at Dyess AFB in Texas and Robins AFB in Georgia, where he served as a Staff Navigator. Col. Williams entered Titan II missiles in 1962 in the 390th Strategic Missile Wing at Davis-Monthan AFB in Arizona, serving as a Crew Commander and instructor. During his Southeast Asia tour, from November 1967 to February 1969, Col. Williams served as a Staff Navigator with the 361st Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron, Nha Trang Air Base, South Vietnam, and flew 120 combat missions in the EC-47 Skytrain aircraft. Col. Williams was then stationed with the 76th Military Airlift Squadron at the Charleston AFB in South Carolina, serving as Staff Navigator on the C-141 Starlifter aircraft. In March 1971, he was reassigned to the 570th Strategic Missile Squadron, Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, where he served as a Titan II Operations Officer and Squadron Commander. In 1972 until his retirement, he served as Deputy Commander for Operations with the 381st Strategic Missile Wing, McConnell AFB in Kansas. He was promoted to the permanent grade of Colonel in 1974. His decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with five oak leaf clusters. He retired in 1979 from the Air Force and worked an additional 13 years in Quality Assurance at Beech Aircraft in Wichita. Colonel Williams is predeceased by his wife Ethel, his parents Georgia and Thomas Williams, his brother Bobby, and his daughter Susan Bowman. Colonel Williams is survived by daughter Kimberly Provenzano and her husband Frank, daughter Carolyn Carpino and her husband Steve, grandchildren Cameron Carpino and her partner Christine Kingston, Tessa Daly and her husband Ryan, Chris Bowman and his wife Jessica, Craig Bowman and his wife Kendra, Katelyn Kendrick, Kale Kendrick and his wife Alyssa, Frank Provenzano, Jr. and his wife Caroline, Nickie Provenzano, Kacey Provenzano, and great-grandchildren Alanna, Aubrey, Avery, Cooper, Jackson, Kennedy, Kyler, Reese and Thomas. Colonel Williams loved the ocean and was a talented artist. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with military honors on March 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Colonel Williams requested that donations be made to the Wichita Animal Action League, P.O. Box 21401, Wichita KS 67208.

