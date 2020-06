METAIRIE, LA-Mills, Con 94, passed away June 19, 2020 at Sunrise Home in Metairie. He is survived by his wife Ruby and their 4 children, Nancy Gennusa, Chuck Mills, Sandy Dirks and Bradley Mills. Con served his country with honor in WWII, graduated from M.U. and became a partner in the C.P.A. firm of Ernst & Ernst. Memorials to the VFW. The family invites you to express your condolences online at lakelawnmetairie.com