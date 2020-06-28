Con Mills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Con's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
METAIRIE, LA-Mills, Con 94, passed away June 19, 2020 at Sunrise Home in Metairie. He is survived by his wife Ruby and their 4 children, Nancy Gennusa, Chuck Mills, Sandy Dirks and Bradley Mills. Con served his country with honor in WWII, graduated from M.U. and became a partner in the C.P.A. firm of Ernst & Ernst. Memorials to the VFW. The family invites you to express your condolences online at lakelawnmetairie.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
5044866331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Sandy and family, so sorry for your loss.
Michael Kuhn
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved