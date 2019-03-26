Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conald Ferrel. View Sign

Ferrel, Conald the beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Thursday, March 21st. He was born July 29, 1934 in Pettigrew, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.O. (Orben) and Eula Ferrel and by his twin brother, Ronald. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandra; and children, Conald Jr. (Debbie), Michael (Karen), Cheryl (David) Robbins, Valerie (Jerry) White, Jocelyn Reid; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Geneva Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. There will be visitation with the family at the Baker Funeral Home, 6100 East Central, Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The service will be 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 27th at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Motivator's Class and The Miracle League will be greatly appreciated.

