DERBY-Rutherford, Connie Ann 64, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Visitation: Monday, February 17, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family greeting from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N Baltimore, Derby. Graveside: 3:00 pm at Alva Municipal Cemetery, Alva, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by: her mother, Joan Nelson; uncle, Bill Wunschel; and grandparents, Tom & Celesta Howell; Elmer and Florence Dimmick. Connie is survived by: her husband, Rick Rutherford, Derby, KS; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Andy Bartel; grandchildren, Peyton & Keagan, Derby, KS; daughter and son-in-law, Mika and Sean Roark; grandchildren, Calli and Colbi, Olathe, KS; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly & Butch Miller, Bartlesville, OK; brother and sister-law, Billy & Lisa Dimmick, Alva, OK; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorials have been established with Ronald McDonald House in Wichita and .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020