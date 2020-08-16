Hye, Connie Colleen (Clark) 86, of Wichita, KS died at 11:24 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Cheney Golden Age Home with her daughter and son by her side. She was born March 13, 1934, on the family farm in Ada, KS to Ralph Raymond and Cora Alice (Mack) Clark. She married Harry Ellis Hye on October 18, 1952. Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Evelyn Mae Clark Snapp, Shirley Ann Clark Freed Wheeler, and Barbara Lou Clark Morrison; and brothers, William Max Clark and Chester "Chet" LaVerne Clark. Survivors include son, Doug (Vicki) Hye; daughter, Laurinda (Randall) Seidl; grandchildren, William (partner Yvonne) Hye, Suzanne (Nick) Bailey, Jordan Seidl, Mackenzie Seidl; her brother, Ivan (Char) Clark; and many beloved nieces and nephews. After growing up in Wichita, KS, Connie met Harry, a budding restaurant entrepreneur. They married and built a house in West Wichita. After Harry made a career change to work in Facilities at The Boeing Company and having their first child, Doug, they built another house in Belle Plaine, KS. Soon after, they had their second child, Laurinda. Connie was part of a loving, close-knit family and instilled that love in her children and grandchildren. Connie was an avid reader, bowler, and loved dancing with Harry at the Cotillion and Moose Club. She was a long-time employee at Roy's Rexall Drug Store and Valley State Bank in Belle Plaine, KS. Connie loved camping, fishing, playing cards with friends, and spending time with her grandkids. There will be a family only graveside service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Dr. Tal Tittsworth, Good Shepherd Hospice, will be officiating. The family is having a Celebration of Life reception with hors d'oeuvres for family and friends at the Sedgwick County Zoo elephant pavilion at 5:15 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020. There will be no admission cost. SCZ is asking for a roster of attendee's, so please RSVP hyetek@outlook.com or call Doug at 316-648-1571. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS, 67212, or the TV Ministry, First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS, 67202. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Good Shepherd Hospice and Cheney Golden Age Home for taking exceptionally good care of Connie as she was confined to her bed for over a year. Her life was enriched by the skill, dedication, love, and care from all her caregivers.