ANDOVER-Hale, Connie J. born January 20, 1933 in Moline, KS to Ora Carter and Verna Carter Coble. Growing up she spent time playing on her grandparents John and Cora Beu farm. Connie graduated high school from Moline, KS; while there she participated in cheerleading and choir. After high school, she attended Cottey College for Women on a music scholarship before traveling the world as a ground operator for Trans World America (TWA). Her love of music led her to become a member of the Sweet Adelines. Connie loved to sew and play bridge. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Jack E. Hale, and they shortly started their family in Wichita, welcoming their first born, S. Mark Hale in 1956. Cyndee Sue followed in 1957 and finally Julie Kay in 1958. In 1966, Connie and Jack moved the family to Andover, KS where Connie spent her days using her musical talents directing the church choir at Andover United Methodist. In 1972 she was elected to the school board and served until 1975. After her children graduated from college, Connie decided to go back into the workforce to become the branch manager at Towne East Bank 4 in Wichita, KS where her joyful sense of humor and warm smile delighted customers and coworkers alike. After 15 years of service at the bank Connie retired and she and Jack spent the rest of their days traveling the country fishing the lakes and rivers from California to Texas to their favorite retreats in Colorado. Connie's proudest position was that of active church member, and that of proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother, devoted wife and loyal friend. Connie is preceded in death by her husband Jack E. Hale and son S. Mark Hale. Connie is survived by her daughters Cyndee Orr of North Platte, NE and Julie Oles of Andover, KS; and her prized grandchildren Rhonda Hale Warren of Kansas City, MO, Brett Orr of Denver, CO, Kerbi Feast of Wichita, Ashlee Davidson of Lenexa, KS, Ethan Oles of Carrollton, TX, Madison Buckaloo of Wichita, KS and great grandchildren Nolan Davidson of Lenexa, KS, Nora Feast of Wichita, and Brooklyn Davidson of Lenexa, KS. She also believed that life is better when you share it. She cherished her dear friends and considered them a part of her family. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W. Central, Andover. Funeral service will be held at Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd., Andover at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28. Interment will follow at Bruno Township Cemetery, Andover. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

