Shaw, Connie Rae 47, passed away on February 27, 2020. Born in Marion, OH, on September 11, 1972, she was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Janet (Soloman) Shaw, her brother Tony Martin, and her niece Savannah. Connie is survived by her wife Shawn, son Jaycob, siblings Robert, Selena (Jim) Ralph, Janet (Matt) Loriot, nieces and nephews Haley, Skii, AJ, Evan, Ethan, Jamie, and several great-nieces and nephews. Connie's infectious laugh, exceptional talents, and never ending kindness will be cherished by all that knew her. She loved her family and friends fiercely, and volunteered her time to many worthy causes. The celebration of her life will be Saturday, March 14, at 10:00 am at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Derby with a reception following. Please join us. Memorials to SpayNeuterKansas or Kansas Humane Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020