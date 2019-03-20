Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie "Ilene" Reinke. View Sign

Reinke, Connie "Ilene" age 85, passed away March 16, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial Service, Sat, March 23, 11am at Westwood Presbyterian Church, Wichita. The daughter of Dan and Lucile Dondlinger, Ilene was born in Hutchinson on Jan. 14, 1934. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by husband, Bob; brother, Bill (Mary) Dondlinger of Hutchinson; daughters, Julie (David) Wittich of Wichita, Dee (Bob) Porter of Naperville, Il; and 4 grandchildren, Alex and Katy Wittich, Chelsey and Ryan Porter. Ilene graduated from Hutchinson High and Kansas State Univ. (Alpha Delta Pi sorority). She was married to Bob in Aug. 1955. She lived in Wichita all but 2 years after college. Ilene was active in PEO, Campfire Girls leader, Project Beauty, Health Fair, Extension FCE, The Red Cross bloodmobile, Music Theater Guild, and Westwood Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W. Maple St., Wichita, KS 67209; Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.

Reinke, Connie "Ilene" age 85, passed away March 16, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial Service, Sat, March 23, 11am at Westwood Presbyterian Church, Wichita. The daughter of Dan and Lucile Dondlinger, Ilene was born in Hutchinson on Jan. 14, 1934. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by husband, Bob; brother, Bill (Mary) Dondlinger of Hutchinson; daughters, Julie (David) Wittich of Wichita, Dee (Bob) Porter of Naperville, Il; and 4 grandchildren, Alex and Katy Wittich, Chelsey and Ryan Porter. Ilene graduated from Hutchinson High and Kansas State Univ. (Alpha Delta Pi sorority). She was married to Bob in Aug. 1955. She lived in Wichita all but 2 years after college. Ilene was active in PEO, Campfire Girls leader, Project Beauty, Health Fair, Extension FCE, The Red Cross bloodmobile, Music Theater Guild, and Westwood Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W. Maple St., Wichita, KS 67209; Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.shinklemortuary.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close