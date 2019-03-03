Haysville-Pearl, Connie S. was born in Cassville, MO, to Howard and Dorothy (Hoffman) Chadd on August 31, 1948, and died February 26, 2019. She retired as a Paraprofessional Educator from Haysville Middle School. She unconditionally loved her family and pets. She was also very generous with a big heart and a great sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents. Connie is survived by her children, Kim Janzen (Alan), Jeff Todd (Lisa); by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two brothers, David, Michael and one sister, Sher. Visitation: Monday, March 4, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, Kansas 67060. Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 pm. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society.
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019