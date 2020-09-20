Connie Sue O'Reilly
September 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - passed away at her home on September 15, 2020, due to complications from diabetes. She was 58 years old. Connie was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She had dedicated over 30 years of her life working for Johnson Controls. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her dog, Lacey, and playing bingo. She will be missed for her loving heart, contagious smile, joyful spirit and her "Woohoo Kisses"! She was preceded in death by her partner, Kenny Jones; mother, Mary Tate; father, Donald "Jack" Tate, and sister, Dawn Marie. Connie is survived by her son, Joe Tate; daughter-in-Law, Amanda Tate; daughter, Kim Ostrom; son-in-Law, Jimmy Ostrom; grandchildren, Mia, Chloe, Claire and Macallan, along with seven siblings, Mike Tate, Debra Matlack, Billy Tate, twin brother Donnie Tate, Ronnie Tate, Harry Tate and Garry Tate. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Children's Diabetes Foundation or Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com