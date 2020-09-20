1/1
Connie Sue O'Reilly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Sue O'Reilly
September 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - passed away at her home on September 15, 2020, due to complications from diabetes. She was 58 years old. Connie was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She had dedicated over 30 years of her life working for Johnson Controls. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her dog, Lacey, and playing bingo. She will be missed for her loving heart, contagious smile, joyful spirit and her "Woohoo Kisses"! She was preceded in death by her partner, Kenny Jones; mother, Mary Tate; father, Donald "Jack" Tate, and sister, Dawn Marie. Connie is survived by her son, Joe Tate; daughter-in-Law, Amanda Tate; daughter, Kim Ostrom; son-in-Law, Jimmy Ostrom; grandchildren, Mia, Chloe, Claire and Macallan, along with seven siblings, Mike Tate, Debra Matlack, Billy Tate, twin brother Donnie Tate, Ronnie Tate, Harry Tate and Garry Tate. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Children's Diabetes Foundation or Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved