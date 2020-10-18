Conrad Carter
November 17, 1935 - October 12, 2020
Ridgedale, Missouri - Conrad R. "Doc" Carter was born Sunday, November 17, 1935 to Wm. Alfred and Verla Carter in Cave Creek, AR. He went home to Jesus on Monday, October 12, 2020 reuniting with his parents and brothers, Doris Edward, Wm. Buddy, and James Arley Carter.
Conrad had to quit school at age 12 to help his parents work, picking cotton in the boot hill of Arkansas. He would then go on to Wichita, KS, working for Steffan's Dairy, Beech Aircraft and Dillon's Grocery, retiring in 1997.
He enjoyed wood working, gardening, and canning the many fruits of his labor.
Survivors include his sisters, Leona Taffer and Bobbie Waters and three daughters, Brenda (Barry), Sharon (Mike), and Melissa. He was Papa to seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
An open visitation is Monday, October 19, 2020 at Holt Memorial Chapel in Harrison, AR.
Graveside service is Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Sand Hill Cemetery in Yardelle, AR.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com