Conrad Paul Marcotte

Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Marcotte, Conrad Paul 84, of Wichita, Retired United States Air Force Major, known to family and friends as "Connie", passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral Mass, 10:00 am Friday, January 17, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Edna Marcotte; sons, Edward and Joseph Marcotte. Survived by his wife, Sharon Marcotte; sons, Mark, Paul, Brian, and Bret Marcotte; 9 grandchildren. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Benedictine College, 1020 N 2nd Street, Atchison, KS 66002. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 14, 2020
