Marcotte, Conrad Paul 84, of Wichita, Retired United States Air Force Major, known to family and friends as "Connie", passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral Mass, 10:00 am Friday, January 17, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Edna Marcotte; sons, Edward and Joseph Marcotte. Survived by his wife, Sharon Marcotte; sons, Mark, Paul, Brian, and Bret Marcotte; 9 grandchildren. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Benedictine College, 1020 N 2nd Street, Atchison, KS 66002. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 14, 2020