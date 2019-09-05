Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance "Connie" Bales. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WELLINGTON-Bales, Constance "Connie" 92 of Wellington, Kansas passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Sumner Hospital in Wellington, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 A.M., September 7, 2019 at the St. Anthony/St. Rose Catholic Church in Wellington. Burial will be in the Sumner Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M at the Shelley Family Funeral Home. Prayer Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday evening at the St. Anthony/St. Rose Catholic Church in Wellington. A memorial has been established with the St. Anthony/St. Rose Catholic Church or the Veterans Memorial Room at the Memorial Auditorium. To leave an online condolence please visits www.shelleyfamilyfh.com . Constance Maria Bales was born on March 25, 1927 the daughter of Clyde and Annette "Nettie" (Smith) Cultra in Herington, KS. She was a graduate of the Herington High School. On June 5, 1948 she was united in marriage with Jerry Bales. Connie graduated from K.U. majoring in Physical Therapy in 1949. She was always proud that her state P.T. license number was 0007 and she kept that license active and practiced until age 88. Connie and Jerry moved to Wellington in 1953. She will be deeply missed by her family. Survivors include her husband Jerry Bales of Wellington; daughter, Janice Dixon and husband David of Wichita, KS; daughter, Jeannie Weber and husband Dale of Wellington; son, Jim Bales and wife Sunni of Wellington; daughter, Julie Buresh of Wichita; and son, John Bales and wife Neta of Wellington; 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, and a grandson, Christopher Bales. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019

