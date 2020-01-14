Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Colleen Condray. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SHAWNEE OK-Condray, Constance Colleen 91, died December 11, 2019, in Shawnee, OK. She was born to Milburn and Lucille Sanford Condray, December 6, 1928, in Estella, OK. Her childhood was spent helping on the Craig county family ranch, the Lazy A. She graduated from White Oak High School, Vinita, OK, and began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Shortly after, she moved to Wichita, KS, continuing to work for "Ma Bell" until her retirement in 1982. Connie loved gardening, and spent her retirement years doing lawn and flower bed care for friends. She also donated significant time and work to Episcopal Social Services Venture House. Connie moved to Primrose Retirement Community, Shawnee in 2018, to be closer to family. Connie was preceded in death by her partner of 35 years, Sue Campbell. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and their families, as well as a multitude of friends. The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Avita Retirement and Assisted Living Community, Wichita, and Heartland Hospice of Shawnee, OK, and Wichita, KS for their attentiveness and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heartland Hospice of Shawnee, 2802 N. Kickapoo, Shawnee, OK, 74801, or Sweet Emergency Fund c/o KU Wichita Medical Practice Association, 1010 N. Kansas, Suite 3034C, Wichita, KS, 67214. A memorial service will be held at St John's Episcopal Church, Wichita, KS, Monday, January 20, at 11:00 am, interment to follow in St. John's Columbarium.

