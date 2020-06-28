Constance M. (Busch) Kenney
1925 - 2020
Kenney, Constance M. (Busch) was born March 12, 1925 in Wichita, KS, and passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Xavier and Constance Busch; and her loving husband, William R. Kenney. She is survived by her two children, Pamela A. Hamrick (Bill) and Kathy Kenney; two grandchildren, Heather Walling (Tristan) and Katie Hamrick; three great-grandchildren, Caroline Walling, Lucy Walling, and William Becker. Her generous heart and sense of humor filled our home with love, family, and friends. Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Memorials have been established with: Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226; Fundamental Learning Center, 2220 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67214. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Rosary
06:30 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
