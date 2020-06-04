KECHI-Dimas, Constantine 90, Retired Greek Orthodox Priest, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Trisagion & Funeral Service will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Old Mission Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Katherine Dimas; brother, George Dimas. Survived by his wife, Coola Dimas of Kechi, KS; daughter, Catherine (Angelo) Boulieris of Lake Forest, IL; sons, Theodore (Vicki) Dimas, DDS of Overland Park, KS, Styke (Tina) Dimas of Los Angeles, CA; brother, Louis (Joan) Dimas, DDS of Poway, CA; Papou to Niko Boulieris, Alex Dimas, Adam Dimas, Dena (Justin) (Boulieris) Hoffman, Anne Elise Dimas; sister-in-law, Georgene Dimas; nieces and nephews. Presbytera would like to thank Bishop BASIL, Father Paul O'Callaghan, all the clergy, family and friends of St. George for your love and grace. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with St. George Christian Orthodox Cathedral, 7515 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel



