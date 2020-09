Cooper Jack HermesMay 13, 2000 - August 29, 2020Garden Plain, KS - Cooper Jack Hermes, 20, passed away on the night of Saturday August 29, 2020. The son of Scott and Michelle Hermes. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, May 13, 2000. A 2019 graduate of Garden Plain High School.Cooper Jack is survived by his mother, Michelle, and father, Scott; four brothers, Jordan (wife Amanda), Chet (fiancé Storrie), Adin, and Evan (fiancé Chelsea), as well as extended family.Cooper was beloved by all and will forever be in our hearts.Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com