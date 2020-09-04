1/1
Cooper Jack Hermes
2000 - 2020
Cooper Jack Hermes
May 13, 2000 - August 29, 2020
Garden Plain, KS - Cooper Jack Hermes, 20, passed away on the night of Saturday August 29, 2020. The son of Scott and Michelle Hermes. He was born in Wichita, Kansas, May 13, 2000. A 2019 graduate of Garden Plain High School.
Cooper Jack is survived by his mother, Michelle, and father, Scott; four brothers, Jordan (wife Amanda), Chet (fiancé Storrie), Adin, and Evan (fiancé Chelsea), as well as extended family.
Cooper was beloved by all and will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 4, 2020.
