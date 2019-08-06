DOUGLASS-Meyer, Cora Ann 54, formerly of Douglass, died August 2, 2019 in Augusta. Survivors include children, Samantha (Eddie) Ruggiero, Augusta; Carly Kennedy, Belle Plaine; Abby Kennedy, Haysville; Jesse (Ashley) Watson, Mulvane; father Jack Meyer, Rock; brothers, Rodney (Shirley) Meyer, of Mulvane; Howard (Becky) Meyer, Burden; sister Carman (Greg) Benton, Arkansas City; 7 grandchildren. Services at the Douglass Community Building August 7, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. www.milesfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019