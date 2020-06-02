CoraBelle M. "Corky" Ames
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CoraBelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DERBY-Ames, CoraBelle M. "Corky" CoraBelle was born October 31,1938 and died in Derby, KS on May 31, 2020, at the age of 81. She was raised on a farm in Severy, KS and graduated from Severy High School in 1956. CoraBelle was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time out on the family farm with her grandchildren. In her younger age, she enjoyed playing piano and painting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alberta Young; and grandson, Matt Ames. CoraBelle is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Ames; sons, Ron Ames, Todd Ames, Ken (Crystal) Ames; daughter, Jeri (Alan) Bruner; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, June 4, 2020, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas 67037. A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved