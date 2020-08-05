1/1
Corazon (Sy) Gill
HAYSVILLE-Gill, Corazon (Sy) 80, passed away Saturday, August 1st, 2020. Service: will be held at a later date. Corazon was born April 21st, 1940 in San Juan, Philippines. She loved bingo, gardening and especially her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Billy Dennison. Corazon is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard Gill; children, Wil Locke (Mary), Sharon Eliza Dennison (Skip), Kenneth Locke (Shelly), Franklin Gill (Lottie), Michael Gill; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 5, 2020.
