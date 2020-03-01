AUGUSTA-Brown, Corey Christopher 18, passed away on Thurs, February 27, 2020. Corey is survived by his parents David (Jennifer) Brown of Wichita and Kim Brown of Augusta; grandfather Doug Dowdy; grandmother Barbara Brown, grandfather Bill Brown; step-siblings Elizabeth Katra, Andrea Metcalfe, Austin Metcalfe; Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mon, March 2nd at the Dunsford Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tues, March 3rd at the First Baptist Church in Augusta.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020