Corey Christopher Brown (2001 - 2020)
Service Information
Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
201 East Fifth
Augusta, KS
67010
(316)-775-6363
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory - Augusta
201 East Fifth
Augusta, KS 67010
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Augusta, KS
Notice
AUGUSTA-Brown, Corey Christopher 18, passed away on Thurs, February 27, 2020. Corey is survived by his parents David (Jennifer) Brown of Wichita and Kim Brown of Augusta; grandfather Doug Dowdy; grandmother Barbara Brown, grandfather Bill Brown; step-siblings Elizabeth Katra, Andrea Metcalfe, Austin Metcalfe; Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Mon, March 2nd at the Dunsford Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tues, March 3rd at the First Baptist Church in Augusta.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020
