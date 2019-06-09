Sells, Corinne Marie (Stokes) Passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was 86 years old. Corinne was born to Sykes and Emma (Wilson) Stokes in Booneville, MS on July 30, 1932. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Stokes and sisters, Patti Buhrle and Marjorie Brooks. Corinne is survived by her children, Lucinda (Tim) Carroll, Leroy (Mary Alice) Tice, Rose Sells; siblings, Evelyn Setter, Joe Stokes; four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Emporia Avenue Church of Christ, 1144 S. Emporia St., Wichita, on Tuesday, June 18 at 2 pm. A memorial has been established in her name and loving memory with Via Christi HOPE, Via Christi Philanthropy 3600 E. Harry, Third Floor Wichita, KS 67218.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019