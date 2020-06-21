Flory, Cornelia E. "Liz" Age 82, retired Bombardier Learjet employee, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Keepsake Kottage. Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Flory and daughter, Debra Kemph. Survivors include: children, Ronald Flory, Randy and wife, Peggy Flory, Becky and husband, Arlie Smith, Sherry and husband, Kevin Knight, Kristi and husband, Jeff Brown; grandchildren, Michael Flory, Vanessa Smith, Brian Kirby, Brent Kirby, Bambi Gillison, Bobby Kirby, Brandy Flory, Tonya Flory, Krista Flory, Brandon Smith, Kaleb Knight, Chad Brown, Camille Brown, Christi Brown, Leah Flory, and Kyle Brown; and 31 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita. A memorial has been established with Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.