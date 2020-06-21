Cornelia E. "Liz" Flory
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flory, Cornelia E. "Liz" Age 82, retired Bombardier Learjet employee, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Keepsake Kottage. Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Flory and daughter, Debra Kemph. Survivors include: children, Ronald Flory, Randy and wife, Peggy Flory, Becky and husband, Arlie Smith, Sherry and husband, Kevin Knight, Kristi and husband, Jeff Brown; grandchildren, Michael Flory, Vanessa Smith, Brian Kirby, Brent Kirby, Bambi Gillison, Bobby Kirby, Brandy Flory, Tonya Flory, Krista Flory, Brandon Smith, Kaleb Knight, Chad Brown, Camille Brown, Christi Brown, Leah Flory, and Kyle Brown; and 31 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita. A memorial has been established with Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved