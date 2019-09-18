Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corry Maria (Schrama) DeRee. View Sign Send Flowers Notice





DeRee, Corry Maria (Schrama) beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed peacefully into eternal glory, surrounded by her children and family members on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Corry was born in Sassenheim, The Netherlands on April 18th, 1930. She was one of seven children born to Johannes and Maria Schrama. Corry had a very simple childhood. She loved learning, being with friends and ice-skating on the canals of Holland. In her early teens she lived through World War II and the experience shaped much of her character. Corry met the love of her life, Gerard, in dancing class. Soon after they started dating, Gerard was sent to Indonesia while serving in the Dutch Army and they continued their courtship from a distance through many letters. Once he returned, they were engaged and Gerard left for America to establish a home for his beloved fiancé. He returned to The Netherlands to marry Corry on August 19, 1954. Together they began their new life in the United States. Corry and Gerard started their business - Dutch's Greenhouse and worked fervently together - they were amazing partners in life. Their challenges were many but were always faced with a solid faith and trust in the Good Lord. As the business expanded, so did their family and they raised six children and taught them the importance of faith in God, hard work and strength in family. Corry will be remembered for her courage, her stubbornness, her love for family and her strong faith. She is survived by her children: Jerry (Cindy) DeRee, Frank (Cyndi) DeRee, Mike (Tammie) DeRee, Annette (Aaron) Anderson, Theresa (Gary) Hess, Diana (Brian) Hornung, 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her brother John (Angie) Schrama, and sisters Wil Van de Voort and Riet (Theo) Witteman. Rosary 7 pm Thursday, Sept 19th and Funeral Mass Friday, Sept. 20th at 10:30 am, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte, KS. Memorials may be made to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210 or Birthline, Inc., 339 N. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67203. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

