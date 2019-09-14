Courtney Anne Simons (1995 - 2019)
  • "Sorry for Your Lost... Courtney was a Great, and Wonderful..."
    - Donna
Service Information
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS
67050
(316)-535-2211
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
Goddard, KS
View Map
Simons, Courtney Anne 23, Wichita, KS., nature enthusiast and animal lover went to be among the angels September 10, 2019. Born November 3, 1995 in Bedford, PA to Lawrence Simons and Priscilla Costa. She was preceded in death by grandmother, Evelena Earnheart. Her survivors include parents, Lawrence Simons and Priscilla Costa; brothers, L.J. Mayer (Olivia), Gabe and Alex; sisters, Leeanne (Terry) and Meghan; grandparents, Carl and Ruth Simons, grandfather, Richard Earnheart; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also, she was a loving aunt to nephews, Forrest, Justin and Jared and nieces, Willow and River. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Visitation Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6-8p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS. Graveside services, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Goddard, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
