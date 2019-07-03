Oxford, Coy Albert Passed away on June 28, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born to Troy and Mary (McCoy) Oxford in Brooken, Oklahoma on June 21, 1937. Coy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jiggs Oxford, Wayne Oxford, Bobby Oxford and stepdaughter, Leora Vitale. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kaye Oxford; children, Brad Oxford, Terry Oxford, Leona Stiers, Doris Brown; siblings, Carl Oxford, Ken Oxford, Mary Kay Satterfield; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; many valued friends and his beloved dog, Mr. Blade. Services will be held on Wed, July 10, 11 am at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., Wichita. There will be a dinner at Fat Ernie's, 2806 S. Hydraulic St, Wichita, following the burial. The family asks that those attending the funeral dress casual as that is what Coy would have wanted.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 3, 2019