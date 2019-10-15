Craig Grable

  • " So sorry for your short life. Prayers for Craig's family"
    - Diana Mericle
Grable, Craig 60, passed away on October 13, 2019. He loved animals and supported the Sedgwick County Zoo every month. Craig received a horticulture degree and loved to research catalogs for seeds. He was preceded by his daughter-in-law, Sheila Grable, and brothers, L. Eugene Grable, Jr. and Aaron S. Grable. Craig is survived by son, Patrick S. Grable; daughter, Tanya Grable; mother, Deloris Troutman; and grandchildren, Felicity Grable, Thomas Grable, Mariah Grable, Arika Miller, Xayden Grable, MiKylah Grable, and Autumn Grable. Visitation will be held 5-7 pm Wednesday October 16, 2019. Funeral service is 10:00 am Thursday October 17, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be given to Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., Wichita, KS 67212.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019
