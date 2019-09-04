TROUSDALE-Russell, Craig L. 58, went to his heavenly home on September 2, 2019. He was born October 12, 1960 in Larned, the son of Clinton and Bonnie Murray Russell. A lifetime area resident, he was a truck driver. He was a member of United Methodist Church, Trousdale, Old Mission United Methodist Church, Fairway, and the American Legion Riders, Larned. He played football for Dodge City Community College from 1978 to 1980. He then played football from 1980 to 1982 at Kansas State University where he was also a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the K-State Alumni Association. Survivors include; his parents, Clinton and Bonnie Russell, Belpre; one daughter, Robyn (Adam) Love, Olathe; one son Drew Russell and fiancé Erikka Schuck, West Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Diane Winter, Wichita; brother, Ryan (Julie) Russell, Trousdale; and one grandson, Parker Love, Olathe; nephews, Luke Winter, Adam Winter, Bridgon Russell; nieces, Ashton Winter, Jenna Russell, Mayce Russell. He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Russell. Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, at United Methodist Church, Trousdale with Pastor Bill Stapleton presiding. Visitation 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa. Memorials may be given to the American Legion Riders or Trousdale United Methodist Church in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, KS 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019