Curtis, Craig Montgomery 49, passed away Tuesday, September 17th, 2019. Craig was an avid hunter, fisherman and lover of fine food. He was employed as a Wildlife Biologist Supervisor for the State of Kansas. Craig is survived by his wife, Anita; children, Cale and Addie; siblings, Chris (Kim) Curtis, Alyson (Korey) Burkhart; parents, Tom and Jan Curtis; and a loving extended family. The Rosary will be at 6PM Sunday evening; Memorial Mass 10AM Monday, September 23, both services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark in Derby. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date in Great Bend for those who can not attend the service in Derby. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Curtis Family Education Fund c/o Citizen's Bank of KS. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019