Service Information Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center 100 S. CEDAR P.O. BOX 242 Valley Center , KS 67147 (316)-755-2731 Funeral service 1:00 PM Unity Church of Wichita 2160 N. Oliver.

Valley Center-Shove, Craig Robert passed suddenly away June 27th, 2019 in Valley Center, KS at the age of 73. Born in Gustine, CA on January 15th, 1946, Craig lived most of his life in Kansas. Craig earned master's degrees from both the University of Kansas, and Kansas State University, where he was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity. He was a retired teacher and school administrator and held several directorial positions with the State Department of Education in Topeka. Craig stayed active in retirement, serving in the Silver Haired Legislature, as the Treasurer for KARSP, on the Board of Directors at Unity Church of Wichita, and most recently as an information desk volunteer at Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport. He was a tireless flower gardener and an avid K-State Wildcat fan. Craig was a military veteran, serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he met and married Jeanne Marie Rung, his wife of 47 years. Craig served others faithfully throughout his life, often volunteering at his church and throughout the various communities he lived in. He was active in community theater and had many hobbies and interests. He was well loved by hundreds of people throughout his life. His love, selflessness, generosity, creativity, and enthusiasm blessed all who knew him. Craig was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marjorie Shove, and is survived by his wife, Jeanne, three children: Cameron (Michelle), Corey (Kendra), and Sarah; sister Natalie Poorman (Tom), grandchildren Jacob, Madelyn, Noah, Lila, Everett, Nevaeh, Isabella, Charlie Hinchey, mother-in-law Margery Brown, and nieces and nephew Janel and Mia Scott, and Michael (Heather), and Julie and Addison Poorman. Funeral Services are 1:00p.m., Friday, July 5, and will be held at Unity Church of Wichita, 2160 N. Oliver. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Craig's name, or the and the United Way of Kansas. 11:11 Goodnight, Craig. Love you. Condolences may be left for the family at

