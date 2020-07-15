1/1
Craig Watkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Watkins, Craig 59, passed away Friday July 10, 2020. Visitation, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, July 17; Memorial Service, 3:00 p.m., Saturday July 18, both at Downing and Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 West Maple, Wichita Kansas 67209. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Watkins, and a granddaughter, Ava Ann Watkins. He is survived by wife, Jolene Watkins; daughter, Amanda; son, Justin; brother, Mark; mother, Dorothy Bogisch; stepmother, Shirley Watkins, and 3 grandchildren. Craig will be missed by numerous friends and family. Craig was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas in January 1961. He graduated from Emporia High School and worked for 30 years for Coleman/Worthington in Wichita where he and his family have lived since 1984. Craig was a member of Riverlawn Christian Church in Wichita and it was his faith that carried him through this life journey. Craig's request was to celebrate in a casual way, he requested no suits or ties. Memorial donations may be made to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Fundraise to End Cancer, Memorial for Craig Watkins, P.O. Box 4470, Houston, TX 77210-4470.Online tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved