Watkins, Craig 59, passed away Friday July 10, 2020. Visitation, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, July 17; Memorial Service, 3:00 p.m., Saturday July 18, both at Downing and Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 West Maple, Wichita Kansas 67209. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Watkins, and a granddaughter, Ava Ann Watkins. He is survived by wife, Jolene Watkins; daughter, Amanda; son, Justin; brother, Mark; mother, Dorothy Bogisch; stepmother, Shirley Watkins, and 3 grandchildren. Craig will be missed by numerous friends and family. Craig was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas in January 1961. He graduated from Emporia High School and worked for 30 years for Coleman/Worthington in Wichita where he and his family have lived since 1984. Craig was a member of Riverlawn Christian Church in Wichita and it was his faith that carried him through this life journey. Craig's request was to celebrate in a casual way, he requested no suits or ties. Memorial donations may be made to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Fundraise to End Cancer, Memorial for Craig Watkins, P.O. Box 4470, Houston, TX 77210-4470.Online tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com