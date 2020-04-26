Schwab, Cressida Jo "Cres" (Phelps) Born December 6, 1944 in Hayes, KS and departed Monday, April 13, 2020 in Park City, KS at home where she wanted to be, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl Phelps, Verna Haneke Phelps and her son, Chad Schwab. She is survived by her husband, Leland Kern Schwab; her children, David (Laura) Capps of Wichita, Joe Capps of Colorado, Tom (Tammy) Capps of Texas, Charity Schwab of Colorado, Dannielle Schwab Goggleye of Minnesota; her brother Doug Phelps of Manhattan, KS; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; foster children; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. May her memory be eternal. For full obituary go to bakerfhwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020