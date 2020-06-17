Cruz R. "Tortilla Grandma" Carrasco
Carrasco, Cruz R. "Tortilla Grandma" Age 90, born May 3, 1930 to Gregorio and Seferina Ramirez in Crystal City, TX, passed away June 14, 2020. Cruz was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tomas Carrasco Jr; and son, Gregorio Carrasco. She is survived by her children, Emilio Carrasco, Tomas Carrasco III, Maria Ester Cruz, Maria Teresa (Jesse) Delgado, Arturo (Deborah) Carrasco, Alfonso Carrasco, David A. (Connie) Carrasco, Rosa (Kim Dale) Carrasco, and Daniel T. Carrasco; sister, Antonia Martinez; 26 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 3:00pm, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 17, 2020.
